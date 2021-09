Serving garda suspended for allegedly leaking information to the media

A serving garda has been suspended from duty for allegedly leaking information to the media.

The sergeant, based at a north Dublin station, had his mobile phone confiscated by members of the new Garda Anti-Corruption Unit.

It’s understood other electronic devices linked to the officer were also seized.

The suspension would have been sanctioned by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

A senior source said: “The sergeant has been informed of his suspension. He is no longer on duty.”

The Garda Press Office was contacted but was not in a position to comment on the matter tonight.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated internal investigation, elite detectives from the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) are probing the alleged activities of two officers in separate north Dublin stations.

The officers, who haven’t been suspended but whose status is “under review”, according to informed sources, are a middle-ranking garda and a detective.

Sources claimed the probe into the pair is a follow up to the arrest of a 61-year-old retired garda on Wednesday.

The NBCI arrested the retired senior officer during searches of five properties aimed at disrupting the activities of a serious organised crime group.

The NBCI raids across Dublin uncovered €600,000 worth of drugs and €47,000 in cash.

Gardai said at the time: “One male suspect, aged 61 years was arrested in the course of the operation, on suspicion of involvement in offences contrary to the provisions of section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006, relating to alleged enhancing the ability of a criminal organisation to commit or facilitate a serious offence.”

The raids were aimed at discovering how sensitive garda information allegedly ended up in the hands of a serious organised crime group in the north inner city.

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter for all the latest Dublin news.