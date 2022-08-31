September’s Xbox Games With Gold: Portal 2, Gods Will Fall, and More

While Microsoft won’t stop distributing Xbox 360 games through the Games With Gold program, Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can enjoy the latest titles.
In August, the service distributed Calico, ScourgeBringer, Saint’s Row 2 and Joe Danger 2: The Movie.
As early as september, subscribers will be able to enjoy Gods Will Fall, Double Kick Heroes, Thrillville, and portal 2.
See below for game details and the dates they will be available:
Battle the deities themselves in this brutal action-adventure epic. The gods have ruled the world for millennia, ruling with a cruel iron fist that demands unquestioning allegiance. You and your fellow Celtic warriors are humanity’s last chance. Grab your mace, test your spear, and sharpen your ax to battle the horrible beasts and minions that inhabit each god’s infernal lands. Your decisions can make you a legend or you can turn to dust.
The pure power of Metal compels you! Travel the post-apocalyptic highways fighting zombies and militias in your Cadillac – the Gundillac. It’s a wild game that combines a shoot ’em up with a rhythm game. Beat your head with your band through 30 levels of madness and heavy, heavy metal.
Summer doesn’t have to end when you build your amusement park. You can do everything from designing roller coasters to karts, playing mini golf on your own courses, and teaming up with friends for party games. Be sure to check in with guests to make sure they are loving their theme park as much as you are, and make adjustments to keep them happy! It’s non-stop fun in the virtual sun!
One of the greatest classics of all time is available for you to teleport into problem solving mode. Use your wits about weapons in this sci-fi puzzler. In addition to portals, use laser beams, bridges, and more. With humorous new characters voiced by the likes of Stephen Merchant and JK Simmons, the story and humor are as fun as problem solving. Play single player or co-op to start bending the rules of physics.