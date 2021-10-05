Sentien Launcher is a minimalist launcher that seeks to prevent you from being distracted by your mobile

Android application launchers there are many. Some have tons of options, like Nova Launcher, while others go for a more minimalist design. In this group is Sentien Launcher.

Sentien Launcher is a simple launcher that basically it’s a search bar, without icons at a glance that can encourage you to use your mobile more than necessary and with a design with almost nothing that, in addition, will help you save battery.

The pitcher with almost nothing

The Android application launcher is one of the most important applications, as it is the one you use to open other applications. The idea of ​​Sentien Launcher is that in this process you do not see dozens of icons that encourage you to open applications that you did not plan to open at the time. Instead, you start typing the name of the app you want to open, and you open it.

There are no shortcuts with visible icons, although a bar with a few of them is displayed when pressing the icon of the app logo, which acts as a kind of Windows start menu where, here, you can see all the mobile apps alphabetically.

Sentien Launcher is almost completely summed up in three screenshots

Sentien Launcher is not really much more than this search bar and the list of apps, although it hides some other additional functions. To begin with, the search engine also serves to search contacts, so a quick call is also a matter of starting to type.

The launcher is customizable to some extent. In theory it allows you to change the wallpaper and add a widget, although none of these features have worked in our tests. At least the widget support is marked beta.

The search engine also finds contacts (left) and it is possible to add a widget (right)

Sentien Launcher is therefore a simple launcher for those who find apps faster by searching for them by name than rummaging through a bunch of icons. It is a totally free, open source and ad-free launcher that allows you to customize its operation through a good number of settings