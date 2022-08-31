Sense 2, Inspire 3 and Versa 4: Fitbit counts up

Google is introducing three new fitness trackers from . These should monitor the most important bodily functions around the clock.

Google is launching a new generation of its Fitbit wearables. The new models 2, 3 and Versa 4 should last for several days with one battery charge and collect a lot of measurement data with all kinds of sensors.

The Fitbit Sense 2 is a fitness watch that can track data such as heart rate, oxygen saturation, stress levels and sleep cycles to monitor and improve your own health. Anyone who regularly wears the $300 watch on their arm at night should get recommendations by determining sleep phases in order to sleep better and more restfully. If you run the tracking around the clock, Google promises a runtime of up to six days. After twelve minutes on the charger, there should be enough power in the battery for another day. The Fitbit Sense 2 is operated via a color touch display and a button on the right side. The smartwatch can also take an EKG measurement.

The Fitbit Versa 4 is visually very similar to the Sense 2, but is more geared towards sporting use. It has built-in GPS, active minutes throughout the day and, if desired, gives advice on how to achieve your own fitness goals. According to the manufacturer, the Fitbit Versa 4 also manages six days with one battery charge. Both Sense 2 and Versa 4 should be used in conjunction with the Fitbit app to take full advantage of all features. The Versa 4 costs just under $230 in the US.

Ten-day fitness tracker

At just under a hundred dollars, the small fitness tracker Inspire 3 is the cheapest of the three new Fitbit wearables. The tracker is waterproof up to 50 meters and available in different bright colors. With the help of the sensors, values ​​such as the heart rate or blood sugar level migrate to the Fitbit app, which can also be used as a menstrual tracker or as a diary of your own water and food intake. According to the manufacturer, the Fitbit Inspire 3 even has a battery life of up to ten days.

So far, the three wearables are only listed for pre-order in the United States. In autumn, however, the new Fitbits should also be available on our side of the pond.