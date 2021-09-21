sennheiser launches noise canceling headphones to compete with airpods 3

The German manufacturer is one of the great references in the sound sector. And today, Sennheiser he just surprised us by presenting his new headphones CX Plus, a True Wireless model whose objective is very clear: to become the best alternative to AirPods 3.

Yes, there are literally hours left for Apple to make the great presentation of the year, where it will safely present its new generation of iPhone 13 phones, as well as the Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch and AirPods 3 headphones. first rival.

To say that These Sennheiser CX Plus have different weapons to become an excellent alternative to the next Apple headphones. Its main weapon? Complete noise cancellation so you can enjoy your favorite songs without interruptions.

External microphones to offer the best noise cancellation

enlarge photo Girl wearing the Sennheiser CX Plus Sennheiser

As usual in this type of device, Sennheiser CX Plus headphones feature two external microphones to capture the sound of the outside world and, through software processing, cancel all external noise for a simply stunning feeling of immersion. Do you want to go for a run and you are worried about not finding out what is happening in your environment? Well, don’t worry, its “transparent audio” mode will allow you to listen to everything that happens around you.

On the other hand, the new Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless headphones feature support for major audio codecs, including SBC, AAC, AptX, and AptX Adaptive. And beware, they also have an equalizer so you can adjust even the last parameter of the acoustic section.

Regarding autonomy, the firm boasts a total battery of 24 hours counting your charging case. And taking into account that you can use only one of the two helmets (perfect if you want them to make or receive calls, for example), it is a very interesting figure for a device with these characteristics.

We couldn’t forget her water resistance through IPX4 certification which guarantees that water or sweat will not be a problem with these Sennheiser CX Plus. Regarding its launch date and price, these TWS headphones will hit the market on September 28 at a price of 179 euros.

Available in black or white, these Sennheiser CX Plus point to ways to be an excellent alternative to AirPods 3. Can they stand up to Apple’s headphones?

