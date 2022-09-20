Sending photos without losing quality on WhatsApp will be even better with this novelty

By now almost everyone knows one of the best and most useful WhatsApp tricks to send at original : send them as a document. In the future, it will be even better by equating a little more to sending photos.

Now, when you send a file as a document in WhatsApp, it is sent without further ado, but the application will allow us in the future add a description to the filejust like when we attach photos or videos.

Comments also for documents

A small but interesting is coming to WhatsApp. We can add a descriptive text to a file before sending it as a documentand regardless of what type of file it is.

The operation is very similar to how comments work when sending a photo, video or animated GIF to WhatsApp, although without having any editing option. Only a preview of the file is shown (for now, somewhat empty), and a bottom bar to include the comment. Currently there is no such intermediate screen and as soon as we choose the document, it is sent.

This novelty will have an additional advantage: we will be able to regret sending the file or change the recipient, by clicking the button at the bottom of the window. Bearing in mind that WhatsApp has recently been improving the sending of documents by increasing the maximum size to 2 GB and the preview of some documents -for now only with PDF- it seems that the app is going to promote this type of sending by equating it more to how the send photos and videos.

WaBetaInfo has spotted this novelty in the latest beta version of WhatsApp, although not active yet and it may still take a few weeks or months to arrive. Until then, you should keep adding additional text later if the submission needs any additional clarification.

Via | WaBetaInfo