HomeTech NewsAppsSending photos without losing quality on WhatsApp will be even better with...

Sending photos without losing quality on WhatsApp will be even better with this novelty

Tech NewsApps

Published on

By Brian Adam
wbi
sending photos without losing quality on whatsapp will be even
- Advertisement -

By now almost everyone knows one of the best and most useful WhatsApp tricks to send photos at original quality: send them as a document. In the future, it will be even better by equating a little more to sending photos.

Now, when you send a file as a document in WhatsApp, it is sent without further ado, but the application will allow us in the future add a description to the filejust like when we attach photos or videos.

- Advertisement -

Windows 10, Microsoft releases Dark Mode for a ‘forgotten area’

Comments also for documents

A small but interesting novelty is coming to WhatsApp. We can add a descriptive text to a file before sending it as a documentand regardless of what type of file it is.

- Advertisement -

The operation is very similar to how comments work when sending a photo, video or animated GIF to WhatsApp, although without having any editing option. Only a preview of the file is shown (for now, somewhat empty), and a bottom bar to include the comment. Currently there is no such intermediate screen and as soon as we choose the document, it is sent.

wbi

This novelty will have an additional advantage: we will be able to regret sending the file or change the recipient, by clicking the button at the bottom of the window. Bearing in mind that WhatsApp has recently been improving the sending of documents by increasing the maximum size to 2 GB and the preview of some documents -for now only with PDF- it seems that the app is going to promote this type of sending by equating it more to how the send photos and videos.

- Advertisement -

WaBetaInfo has spotted this novelty in the latest beta version of WhatsApp, although not active yet and it may still take a few weeks or months to arrive. Until then, you should keep adding additional text later if the submission needs any additional clarification.

The new Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, a fairly complete option at a contained price

Via | WaBetaInfo

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

High grade! iPhone 14 is dismantled by iFixit and impresses with the ease of repair

The iPhone 14 had a mixed reception due to its discreet evolutions, since it...
Microsoft

Double dose! Crash Bandicoot should get two new games soon

Update (09/19/2022) - GS Rumors have circulated that Activision is working on a new project...

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Developers

“GTA 6”: Hacker leaks alleged gameplay scenes

© 2021 voonze.com.