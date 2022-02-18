Sending photos without losing quality in WhatsApp is even better in the beta version

When you send photos on WhatsApp, they are not sent at full quality, they are compressed. Luckily, there is a simple trick to send photos and videos at original quality: send them as documents.

This has been possible for many years, but the documents did not include a preview, so that you could find anything when you open it. The latest beta version of WhatsApp already shows previews for photos sent as documents.

Preview for documents

When you send a photo or video with WhatsApp by attaching it from your gallery or using WhatsApp’s own camera feature, it is sent quite compressed. This has the advantage that the file takes up less space and is therefore sent faster, but sometimes you will be interested send the photo in its original quality. It is possible, sending it as a document.

The files that are sent as documents did not show any preview until now, only indicating the name of the file and its size. The latest beta version of WhatsApp now shows a small preview of photos that are sent as documents.

The preview has enough low resolution at the moment, so in many cases you will have to use your imagination to find out what it really is, but at least it will help you to get a slight idea of ​​what you are going to see when you open it. Without her, it was a lottery.

It is a subtle change, although it will make life easier for those who send many photos as documents, because at least they will be able to distinguish between them in the chatinstead of all looking the same. According to WaBetaInfo, you need to have at least version 2.22.5.11 beta of WhatsApp to access this feature.

Via | WaBetaInfo