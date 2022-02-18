Tech NewsApps

Sending photos without losing quality in WhatsApp is even better in the beta version

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

When you send photos on WhatsApp, they are not sent at full quality, they are compressed. Luckily, there is a simple trick to send photos and videos at original quality: send them as documents.

This has been possible for many years, but the documents did not include a preview, so that you could find anything when you open it. The latest beta version of WhatsApp already shows previews for photos sent as documents.

Preview for documents

When you send a photo or video with WhatsApp by attaching it from your gallery or using WhatsApp’s own camera feature, it is sent quite compressed. This has the advantage that the file takes up less space and is therefore sent faster, but sometimes you will be interested send the photo in its original quality. It is possible, sending it as a document.

The files that are sent as documents did not show any preview until now, only indicating the name of the file and its size. The latest beta version of WhatsApp now shows a small preview of photos that are sent as documents.

Send

The preview has enough low resolution at the moment, so in many cases you will have to use your imagination to find out what it really is, but at least it will help you to get a slight idea of ​​what you are going to see when you open it. Without her, it was a lottery.

It is a subtle change, although it will make life easier for those who send many photos as documents, because at least they will be able to distinguish between them in the chatinstead of all looking the same. According to WaBetaInfo, you need to have at least version 2.22.5.11 beta of WhatsApp to access this feature.

Via | WaBetaInfo

Previous articleThe role of facial recognition in virtual reality
Next articleXiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 arrive in Spain at a reduced price
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

5G News

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 arrive in Spain at a reduced price

Xiaomi has announced the availability in Spain of the Redmi Note 11, the new generation of one of...
Apps

Sending photos without losing quality in WhatsApp is even better in the beta version

When you send photos on WhatsApp, they are not sent at full quality, they are compressed....
Tech News

The role of facial recognition in virtual reality

From identity verification, to access controls, to unlocking smart devices, facial recognition is a widely used technology for...
Apps

Instagram and Facebook want to enter the world of NFTs

NFTs have made a major comeback in 2021. Consequently, several companies are planning to join this trend to...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.