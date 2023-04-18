Sending photos by WhatsApp becomes more practical with this new function

Surely you have already lost count of all the WhatsApp functions that have been announced in the first months of the year. Between the beta functions and those that are coming to the stable version of the app, we have an interesting range of features that improve the dynamics of WhatsApp.

And now a dynamic is added that improves the way you send us photos on WhatsApp, since a new option is added that will prevent you from having to make additional clarifications in the chat. We tell you what it is about.

How to forward images on WhatsApp without the original text

Forwarding a photo on WhatsApp is simple, we just have to choose the contact and that’s it. However, the original comment attached to the image may not have anything to do with the reason for the forwarding.

In this case, we only have one option: click on the X to delete the attached comment and only resend the image. And then, we will have to add context to the photo that we forwarded with some additional comment in the chat.

However, this is a problem that already has a solution with the new WhatsApp update in its beta version.

How to write a personalized comment to the images that we forward in WhatsApp

As mentioned in WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp now allows you to add your own comment to the images that we forward in the chat. When we press the X before sending the image, WhatsApp will not only give us the possibility to delete the previous message, but we will also be able to write a personalized comment to give context to the forwarding.

But don’t worry, this new dynamic will not be misleading, nor can it be used to deceive people. When you forward an image with your own comment, WhatsApp will show the two contents independently.

Although both will be sent at the same time, your contact will see a first message with the forwarded image, and another message with your comment. In this way, it will be differentiated from the forwarded images with the original text, which are displayed in the same message.

While it looks like a small update, it saves you a step in reposting an image with a comment of your own, when you want to replace the original text. Please note that this new option is not yet available in the stable version, as it is still in beta.