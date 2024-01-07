Sending original quality photos on WhatsApp is a bad idea: they can know where you live

Sending original quality photos on WhatsApp is a bad idea: they can know where you live

WhatsApp tricks there are manybut few as famous and repeated as that of in

The trick has lost a bit of traction since WhatsApp allows us on

A trick not recommended

Traditionally, WhatsApp compressed the photos that we sent to our contacts with a quality that is technically known as “potato quality”, which made a very simple trick work: instead of

Sending documents allows you to

Google Files shows the coordinates in the format of degrees, minutes and seconds, which is different from those used by Google Maps, as a comma is included between the latitude and longitude and another to separate the decimals, while Google Maps accepts points. You can use any converter available online to convert it to a compatible format and find location on map.

The margin of error in the photo will depend on the accuracy of the GPS, but it is clear that this can be a serious problem when reveal where we live or where we have been exactly at a specific moment.

With the coordinates in the photo it didn’t take us long to find the place on Google Street View SEE ALSO I admit it, at Christmas I am the 'techie' of the family. This is how I configure the cell phones of older people so that they don't have problems

Blame location data

The above problem is actually not a bug but a feature. When we choose

Of course, the above only happens if we have chosen to store location data in our photos, something that we are usually asked the first time we open the camera application when buying a new mobile phone. If we do not remember what we have chosen, we will find the option among the settings of the camera application.

Saving location data in photos is very useful so you can remember later where you have been (You therefore have two solutions.. If you want to keep location data in your photos, then you must

In Voonze | 19 tricks to get the most out of Google Photos