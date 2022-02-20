Sending images on WhatsApp in original quality: how to do it (and news to come)

Send pictures on Whatsapp in any case, it means to face a compression of the file, with consequent loss of definition, even using the function that allows you to increase the quality of media loading. However, there is a way around this limitation, which is to forward your photos as documents. All solved, then? Not so. Because to date, an image sent using this stratagem looks awfully to the recipient, that is, accompanied by the generic image of a document and the file name. In short, the recipient does not know exactly what is in front of him.

However, things may soon improve as noted by WABetaInfo analyzing the latest beta of WhatsApp for Android (2.22.5.11). There is indeed one Announcements which constitutes a turning point, namely the introduction ofpreview of the images even where they are sent as a document so as not to compromise the quality.

A change that might seem trivial, but which, however, makes the procedure for forwarding images without compression much more intuitive and friendly, since the recipient will be able to see what they are in advance. The new feature for now is only available for a small number of beta testers, but it should soon reach everyone, to finally be integrated into the stable version of the famous messaging apps.