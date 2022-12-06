Self Service Repair Apple now in Europe.

- Advertisement -

Apple today announced the launch of its self-service repair or repair program. Self Service Repair in Europeservice expected for months.

Apple has successfully positioned itself as a brand whose products lose less value over time. Proof of this are the millions of second- or third-hand devices sold each year, which sometimes require maintenance.

A broken screen or a battery that no longer offers the same autonomy are usually the most frequent problems that the apple company can easily solve.

This self-healing initiative was launched in April 2022 in the United States, first for iPhones and then in August 2022 for certain Macs, so users can self-resolve technical issues.

Self Service Repair in Europe and equipment that can be repaired.

Customers in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom can now purchase genuine Apple parts and view repair manuals through the Apple Self Service Repair Store.

Apple says that customers who want to do their own repairs will be able to do many of the most common repairs for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, as well as the third-generation iPhone SE. The same is true for Mac notebooks with Apple M-series processors.

“We believe that the best technology for our customers and our planet is the one that lasts a long time”said Apple’s chief operating officer, Jeff Williamsit’s a statement, “That’s why we design our products to last a long time and rarely require maintenance or repair.”

“But if a repair is necessary, we want customers to have many options for a safe and reliable repair.he continued. “That’s why we’re excited to introduce Self-Repair in Europe and give our customers direct access to genuine Apple parts, tools and manuals.”

Repair kid.

The Service is specifically designed for customers who already have some experience in electronic repairs.

They will be able to repair their own devices from the comfort of their home, without having to travel, and will have access to genuine Apple parts and tools. They are the same ones used by the company’s technicians or the different official workshops.

To perform a repair, customers should first refer to the product’s repair manual and the specific repair on Apple’s support site. They can then order the necessary parts and tools from the self-service store and start the repair.

All tools and parts offered by the workshop undergo “extensive testing to ensure the highest quality, safety and reliability”, claims Apple.

Although customers must order the parts needed for the repair, Apple provides a $49 kit that contains all the essential tools for the repair.

The rental kit is available to customers for one week before they must return it to Apple and is shipped free of charge. This rental option offers flexibility to customers who do not wish to purchase their own tools for a single repair.

Right to repair.

Since 2020, Apple has evolved in its efforts to make repairs easier for its customers, moving from a very closed system to a very open one.

For 2019, the company has announced the launch of the Independent Repair Program, which will allow users to repair their devices in unofficial workshops. This option will be introduced in Spain in July 2020.

Apple has thus anticipated a European regulation adopted in November of the same year, the “right to repair”which limits “disposable” electronic products, requires manufacturers to make it easier to repair devices and provide more information about the repairability of each product.

The program is part of Apple’s efforts to “continue to improve access to repair”, according to the company. Apple warns, however, that the “vast majority” of customers should go to a professional repair shop, such as an Apple Store, to ensure that their devices are repaired safely and reliably.

Over the past three years, Apple has expanded its repair network to more than 3,000 independent repair shops and more than 5,000 authorized service providers worldwide.

Apple’s self-service program was launched before pressure mounted on tech companies to address the right to repair issue.

Supporters of the right to repair say they are not convinced by Apple’s program, but consider it a step in the right direction.

However, most inexperienced customers who repair electronics should go to a professional repairer with skilled technicians and original spare parts as mentioned above.