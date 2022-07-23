Selena Gomez turns 30: what movies and series of the actress can you watch in streaming?

american celebrates his 30th birthday this July 22. Born in 1992 in Grand Prairie, Texas, she began her artistic career at age 10 with a first audition for Barney and his friends, and it was in 2002 that she received the recurring role of Gianna. Later, she made her film debut with 3-D Spy Kidsbut it was not until 2007 that he rose to fame for Wizards of Waverly Placethe Disney Channel family show. What productions are available in streaming allow us to know more about your career?

Only Murders in the Building

This critically acclaimed series features performances by Gomez, Steve Martin Y Martin Short, who play a trio of podcasters (Mabel, Charles and Oliver) who investigate a crime that happened in the building where the three of them live. Between confusing clues and complex teamwork, they go after the culprit behind the murder of Bunny, the president of the board of the Arconia building. The first season was a success in 2021 and that led to it being renewed for a second one that began airing recently. Available in Star+.

The new episodes of the acclaimed series arrived in the middle of this year. (Star Plus)

The principles of care

Selena GomezPaul Rudd Y Craig Roberts act in adaptation from The Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving, by author Jonathan Evison. Here’s the synopsis: “A writer-turned-caretaker and an intractable teenager with muscular dystrophy bond after going on a road trip to find unusual places and adventures.” It’s an original tape Netflix.

The Wizards of Waverly Place

The children’s fantasy-comedy show centers on brothers Alex, Justin and Max Russo, three teenagers with very unusual lives. After attending school, they return home to prepare to be wizards. Unexpected situations, laughter and affection will not be lacking within this extremely peculiar family. can be seen in Disney+.

movies-and-series-of-the.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> The Disney Channel series made Selena Gomez a television star. (DisneyPlus) movies-and-series-of-the.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

Misbehavior

The comedy, based on the book While I’m Dead Feed the Dogfollow Rick Stevens (nat wolff), a 16-year-old teenager, and his close friend, Nina (Selena Gomez). The two embark on a rock n’ roll adventure together, while she tries to deal with her troublesome boyfriend, Kevin (austin stowell). to see in Prime Video.

The 2014 film starred Gomez, Nat Wolff and Austin Stowell. (Prime Video)

Princess by accident

leighton meester Y Katie Cassidy co-star with the artist in this romantic comedy film originally titled in English Monte Carlo. The story was inspired by the novel Headhunterswritten by Jules Bass, tells the story of three high school graduate friends who pretend to belong to high society in Monte Carlo, Monaco. in the catalogs of Netflix, Prime Video Y Star+.

Three friends play at being part of the high society of Monte Carlo in this romantic comedy. (Netflix)

Transylvania hotel

In this animated title, Selena Gomez lends her voice to Mavis, the 118-year-old teenage daughter of Count Dracula. She lives in Hotel Transylvania, a place built by her father after humans caused the death of his wife, Martha, and he decided to give other monsters like him a safe place. Dracula always instilled in him the fear of humans, but everything will change when the charismatic Jonathan sneaks into their lives. Available to view at hbo max.

Princess Protection Program

“Rosalinda and Carter couldn’t be more different. One is a ‘princess’ and the other is rude like few others. It is an unexpected change, Rosie learns to behave like an ordinary girl and Carter meets her inner princess”, points out the prize of this film that stars the actress with one of her great friends from the Disney era, Demi lovato. In the catalog of Disney+.

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato starred in “Princess Protection Show.” (DisneyPlus)

: