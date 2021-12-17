Selectively hide updates: the next WhatsApp novelty

WhatsApp is working at a fairly accelerated pace at the end of the year 2021. Thus, we have been able to the arrival of functions such as listening to voice notes before sending them. Similarly, it was recently revealed that the company is improving privacy by mitigating the option of spy apps. Now, a new beta of the desktop version of WhatsApp has arrived and the novelty is the option to hide updates selectively.

Through this feature, you will have the possibility to choose which contacts will not be able to see what you post in the statuses or your last connection.

This is how the function to hide updates selectively in WhatsApp looks like

The new beta of the desktop version of WhatsApp arrives in version 2.2149.1 and although in practice it does not show news, there is a new menu to see. This is the section to hide updates selectively on WhatsApp. We say that in practice it does not bring news, because in reality this function is not operational. Users of this beta will only be able to see what the menu looks like and the options it incorporates.

In that sense, we can see that the application supports 3 types of updates to selectively hide. These are: the last connection, the profile picture and the information about you. Among the available options you will see one that is identified as “My contacts except …”. In it you will have the possibility to choose who of your contacts will not be able to see these sections of your profile.

As we mentioned before, the function is not operational in this beta and it is only possible to see what it looks like. However, it is clear that WhatsApp is working on it and also, it will be a feature released for all platforms. Despite this, there is no information regarding its release date, so we presume that it will be one of the novelties of the year 2022.