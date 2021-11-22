Seiko WristMac: very rare distant ancestor of the Apple Watch up for auction

A unit of this very rare (at least in these conditions) product was discovered in recent times, and ended up at auction. One individual bought it for relatively little change ($ 50) in a clearance sale of a Mac repair / sales warehouse. It is in a practically perfect state of conservation : the main box has been opened, but that of the watch has not (and therefore has never been worn); there are also all the accessories, including the floppy disk with the software to allow it to communicate with the Mac, also indistinguishable from the new one. Estimating how much such a product could collect is difficult due to its difficult availability, but it is not impossible to hypothesize between $ 25,000 and $ 50,000 . The auction will be held by ComicConnect.com. Offers start today and end on December 18th.

The watch has serial number 70216. It is not even clear the extent of Apple’s involvement in the project, but it seems very limited: in fact it is a Seiko product that connects to an Apple protocol, which was open and available at the time. to third party partners. The design is clearly light years away from what the Apple accustomed us to, even in those days, and the company’s official logo appears nowhere in the box. Among other things, the documentation reveals that the watch was made by Seiko and Ex Machina, a New York company founded by entrepreneur David S. Rose long gone. In fact, the manuals reveal that Ex Machina was the main creator.

Seiko WristMac had codenamed RC-4000. There was a slightly different variant, called the RC-4400, which was larger and is called “pocket”. In the following years came the heir RC-4500, which was called WristTalk. Interestingly, a non-working RC-4500 model has recently been sold on eBay for the equivalent of approximately € 136. There is one on sale now on eBay Italy for € 100; it works, but there is only the watch – no box, cables and accessories. A gift a little out of the box of this period of Black Friday?