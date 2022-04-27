Sega will remove Sonic classics from digital stores

If you have been thinking about getting one of the classic Sonic titles on Steam for some time, without a doubt the best thing is that you do it as soon as possible. And it is that, as we can read in The Verge, some of the classics of the saga will leave the digital stores, thus ending the possibility of buying them with their prices and in their current state.

The titles that will disappear from digital stores are Sonic The Hedgehog, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles and Sonic CD, all of them currently available on Steam, and the expected date of withdrawal from the store is next May 20, which leaves a period of just under a month to be able to acquire them. At this point we must remember that even if a game is no longer for sale on Steam, users who already have it in their catalog will be able to continue playing it and installing it from Steam servers without limitations.

And what is the reason for its withdrawal from the store? Well, if you are more or less up to date with the launches of the games market, surely you have already imagined it. Indeed, the reason for being is the next release of Sonic Originsa remastered edition of precisely those titles, which will go on sale on June 23 (one month and three days after the release of the classics from the store) and that includes, exactly, the same four titles whose original versions will disappear from stores.

It is not the first time that we see movements of this type. Rockstar, for example, did GTA Remastered Trilogy, the ill-fated remastered edition of Grand Theft Auto 3, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas. To try to guarantee a greater volume of sales of this reissue, the company removed the originals from digital stores, thus giving an additional reason for anger to players, who now exclusively have the remastered option.

In this case, although the movement is similar, at least Sega has warned in time, granting a margin of about a month for users to get hold of the original versions of Sonic. The ideal would be, of course, for both versions to remain on sale, and for users to be able to freely choose the one they prefer, and this is what all distributors should do in these cases. But what has been said, at least they have warned and given extra time to buy them, it could be much worse.