Sega Suggests It Will Raise The Price Of Its Games To $70 Soon

While console sales continue to go from strength to strength, recent data from Sony and Activision has shown that the increase in the MSRP of games has resulted in a decrease in the number of units sold. Even though gaming profits are still on the rise, it’s clear that many players are being cautious when buying a new title. By the looks of it, Sega could be the next big publisher to raise the price of their games, which is yet another cause for concern for gamers.

Haruki Satomi, CEO of Sega Sammy, and Koichi Fukazawa, the CFO, were recently asked about the possibility of raising game prices during a question-and-answer session following the publication of the company’s annual earnings report. In the global market, AAA console game titles sold for $59.99 for many years, but titles selling for $69.99 appeared last year. We would like to review the prices of securities that we believe are compatible with the price increases, as well as keeping an eye on market conditions. 5 movies leaving Netflix in June 2023 you need to watch now - Advertisement -

In August 2020, Take-Two’s NBA 2K21 became the first current generation game to cost $70 USD. Sony and Activision quickly followed suit by charging $70 USD for major new releases, followed by the likes of EA and Square Enix, with publisher Final Fantasy also bringing the highest price for some of its PC games. Microsoft and Nintendo released their first $70 games this month, while Ubisoft said its long-delayed Skull & Bones will be its first $70 title. Sega’s last major release, November 2022’s Sonic Frontiers, was priced at $59.99 for the standard edition on all platforms. The game has sold over 3.2 million units as of the end of March 2023. Upcoming games from the company include Sonic Origins Plus and Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection in June, and Samba de Amigo: Party Central in the summer. - Advertisement - Is the gaming industry already thinking of yet another increase in its games for the future?

!