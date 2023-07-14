Sega Executive Labels P2E Games as ‘Boring’ While Tom Brady’s NFT Company Embraces Change

- Advertisement -

Recently, a Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) licensing company executive highlighted some negative aspects of P2E games.

The executive opined that play-to-earn (P2E) games are uninteresting. This opinion comes amidst Sega’s decision to withdraw some of its most popular properties from the blockchain gaming space.

The Sega executive’s candid remark about Play-to-Earn (P2E) games has sparked a debate among gaming enthusiasts. Meanwhile, Tom Brady’s NFT Company has caught the community’s attention as its approach takes a surprising turn.

Sega Executive Deems Play-to-Earn (P2E) Games ‘Boring’ as Company Shifts Away from Blockchain Gaming Ambitions

Sega, the top company in the gaming studio industry and a notable advocate of the blockchain gaming sector, is scaling back its involvement in an arena severely impacted by the widespread decline of the global crypto industry.

The co-Chief Operating Officer, Shuji Utsumi, told Bloomberg on July 6 that the company responsible for iconic franchises like Sonic the Hedgehog has decided to refrain from allowing its significant franchises to be utilized in third-party blockchain gaming projects.

“It’s also shelving plans to develop its games in that genre at least for now,” he added.

Despite the company’s decision to withhold significant franchises, it has been revealed that specific lesser-known Sega titles will still be licensed for inclusion in nonfungible token (NFT) collections. Sega remains committed to investing significant resources into these projects, with announcements expected later this year.

Bloomberg added that the company’s intent to join the once-red-hot NFT community first announced in 2021, drew widespread criticism from gamers who viewed crypto technology as bad for the environment.

The report also stated that Utsumi acknowledged the potential usefulness of the technology, particularly in scenarios such as transferring in-game items between different gaming titles.

However, Sega may adopt a cautious approach and observe broader technology adoption before fully embracing it.

Utsumi stated, “We are assessing whether this technology will truly gain widespread traction in the gaming industry.”

In another development, insider sources revealed that the renowned American football star, Tom Brady, is changing the approach of his NFT-centered startup, Autograph.

As The New York Times reported on July 6, Autograph’s marketing efforts have discreetly eliminated cryptocurrency-related terminology and downplayed the mention of NFTs.

The New York report added that they had redirected their focus towards assisting celebrities in building stronger connections with their fan base, thereby emphasizing loyalty.

The company, co-founded by Brady in 2021 to facilitate NFT sales for celebrities, reportedly secured a substantial $170 million Series B funding round in January 2022.

Autograph also secured NFT deals with prominent entities such as ESPN and the PGA Tour.