Sega announces the Mega Drive Mini 2

The retro has always had a lot of pull in the world of video games, so Sega continues to exploit the vein to announce the Mega Drive Mini 2a new reduced version of the classic console with which it intends to facilitate the enjoyment of some of the great classics of the past.

Throwing a little memory, a few years ago we saw a small ‘boom’ for small retro consoles. Nintendo released ‘mini’ versions of the timeless NES and Super Nintendo, while Sega did the same with the legendary Mega Drive. However, in this second generation there are some changes.

To get started, the design of the Mega Drive Mini 2 is inspired by that of the second version of the console, which was squarer than the original model. The other notable change compared to the previous generation is embodied the control, which will have six buttons on the right side instead of three. At the time, the Japanese company decided that the version of the Mega Drive controller for Switch with six buttons would be exclusive to Japan.

The mini versions of the consoles that have appeared over the last few years have come with pre-installed games. The Mega Drive Mini 2 will incorporate a total 50 titles of both the base model of the console and the Mega CD peripheral, among which there will be, according to Sega, “a mysterious new job”, so it is very likely that the console will go on the market with a game that was not released at the time or that it is a new development to give the product more value and attractiveness. For now, the list of confirmed games, which is not all, is made up of the following titles:

Silpheed (MegaCD)

Shining Force CD (MegaCD)

Sonic CD (MegaCD)

Mansion of Hidden Souls (MegaCD)

Popful Mail (MegaCD)

Virtua Racing (Mega Drive)

Bonanza Bros (Mega Drive)

Shining in the Darkness (Mega Drive)

Thunder Force IV (Mega Drive)

Magical Taruruto (Mega Drive)

Fantasy Zone (new port to Mega Drive)

The Mega Drive Mini 2 will be released on October 27, 2022 in Japan at the price of 9,980 yen, which would be about 75 US dollars. Sega has not said anything about dates in the West, but seeing that the first generation was very well received, it would be very strange if it did not leave Japan.

We leave you with the transmission that Sega has made through YouTube to present the Mega Drive Mini 2. In addition to the console, a reduced version of the Mega CD will be marketed at the price of 4,500 yen (35 dollars), which is actually props, that is , which does nothing. The same can be said for the cartridge that appears on top of the console at minute 92 of playback.