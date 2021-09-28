See which cell phones will be without internet on September 30

Attentive! You smartphone you can be without internet on September 30! Over the years, major brands have launched a series of mobiles that, as time progresses, bring a number of innovations in technology. For example, before the devices were not tactile at all and many had to press a letter several times in order to send a text message.

Thanks to the internet and connectivity, several smartphones can now download applications and even be quite useful to connect to a video call and thus view the other person without too many problems and, best of all, in real time. But there are details that you should know because you can be left without a network next September 30.

SIGHT: WhatsApp Web: how to send messages without using the QR code

As you read it, at the end of the month several cell phones in the world will stop working as a result of the change of bands. This process is called “Internet blackout “, the same one that is causing consternation in several people by having a mobile device with internet. Will you be affected?

As explained by the portal Expanción.mx the “expiration of an authentication certificate necessary to validate the connection between the device and the server will be obsolete. That is, devices that are not updated will not work for the internet connection. Let’s Encrypt and the HTTPSIdentTrust DST Root CA X3 certificates, the root of the problem ”.

They also mention that not only some mobile devices that work with this certificate will be affected, but also video game consoles, tablets, televisions and others. How do I know if my cell phone will no longer have internet? Attentive to the requirements.

WHICH CELL PHONES WILL BE WITHOUT INTERNET ON SEPTEMBER 30

Before you panic, you better know if your cell phone meets these requirements. That means that if you have them, you may run out of chatting with your friends:

Cell phones and tablets with Android Gingerbread 2.3.6 or earlier.

Devices with iOS 9 or earlier versions.

Apple computers with macOS prior to 2016 or MacOs10.12.0.

The cell phones that will be affected in the “internet blackout” are those with Android 2.3. (Photo: Xataka Android)

Playstation 3.

PlayStation with an operating system prior to version 5.0.

Nintendo 3DS.

BlackBerry devices with a version lower than 10.3.3.

Computers with Windows XP SP3 or older.

The only solution to the problem will be to migrate to another device or buy a much more current device so that you never suffer, in later years, from this “internet blackout”.