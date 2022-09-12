See what’s new and trailers from Marvel, Disney, Pixar and more from D23 2022

wish – Scheduled for the second half of 2023.

The animated musical epic is inspired by the studio’s film legacy and asks the question, “How did the star that so many characters wish for?”

Directors Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn describe the story, which takes place in Roses, the realm of wishes where every wish can literally come true.

The audience was introduced to Asha, an optimistic 17-year-old girl with a sharp wit who cares endlessly for her community. In a moment of desperation, Asha makes a profound request to the stars, which is answered by a cosmic force, a small ball of boundless energy called the Star. Together, they face the most formidable of foes to save their community and prove that when the will of a brave human connects with the magic of the stars, wonderful things can happen.