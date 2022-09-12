See what’s new and trailers from Marvel, Disney, Pixar and more from D23 2022

Last weekend, the Walt disney Company held another edition of D23, a biannual convention that brings news about movies, animated series, theme parks and much more.
In addition to the news on exclusive productions for the Disney Plus streaming platform, the event also brought news about productions debuting in theaters. In case you missed it, we will list the main announcements of the event.
The Little Mermaid – Premieres in May 2023.
With songs loved by fans, as well as four new songs composed by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda, the feature film also stars Melissa McCarthy as Ursula and Javier Bardem as Triton.
Haunted Mansion – Debut in 2023
Inspired by the classic Disneyland attraction, Haunted Mansion is about a woman and her son who assemble a diverse team of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural invaders. They shared a preview of the film exclusively with audiences at the D23 Expo, and then welcomed the queen of horror movies, Jamie Lee Curtis, who plays Madame Leota in the film.
Mufasa: The Lion King – Launch in 2024.
Told in flashbacks, Rafiki, Timon and Pumbaa narrate Mufasa’s story to a young lion cub. Mufasa reveals the rise of one of the greatest kings of the Realm Lands.
snow White – Launch in 2024.
Snow White is a live-action retelling of the classic story starring Rachel Zegler in the lead role and Gal Gadot as the stepmother of Snow White the Queen.
Elements – Premieres in June 2023.
Elements takes place in a city where the residents of fire, water, earth and air live together. Ember is a strong, impetuous young woman, and Wade is a fun, sentimental, go-the-flow guy.
Elio – Debut in 2024.
In the story, dreamy 11-year-old Elio is artistic, creative, introspective, and finds it difficult to find his place. Meanwhile, Mom Olga, who runs a top-secret military project, is working to decode a strange signal from space. But it is Elio who makes contact, transported into space and later mistaken for an intergalactic ambassador from Earth.
Inside Out 2 – Debut in 2024.
Director Kelsey Mann, producer Mark Nielsen and screenwriter Meg LeFauve are hard at work on the new adventure inside the now-teenaged Riley’s head – who may or may not be feeling all sorts of emotions.
Strange world – Premieres on November 24, 2022.
The film is about an incredible family that must overcome their differences to save a strange world full of dangers and surprises.
wish – Scheduled for the second half of 2023.
The animated musical epic is inspired by the studio’s film legacy and asks the question, “How did the star that so many characters wish for?”
Directors Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn describe the story, which takes place in Roses, the realm of wishes where every wish can literally come true.
The audience was introduced to Asha, an optimistic 17-year-old girl with a sharp wit who cares endlessly for her community. In a moment of desperation, Asha makes a profound request to the stars, which is answered by a cosmic force, a small ball of boundless energy called the Star. Together, they face the most formidable of foes to save their community and prove that when the will of a brave human connects with the magic of the stars, wonderful things can happen.
Indiana Jones 5 – Premieres on June 30, 2023.
Harrison Ford, who was a little emotional on stage, said:
Thank you for making these movies such an amazing experience for all of us. I am very proud to say that this film is fantastic and [Phoebe Waller-Bridge] is one of the reasons for this.
Indiana Jones movies are about fantasy and mystery, but also about the heart. I’m really, really happy that we have a really human story to tell, as well as a movie that will amaze everyone.
In addition to sharing exclusive previews of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (debuts November 11), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (debuts February 17, 2023) and the marvels (debuts July 28, 2023), Kevin Feige took the stage at D23 to announce that Matt Shakman will be the director of the film Fantastic Four (debuting November 8, 2024), as well as confirming that Tim Blake Nelson will return to play The Leader in Captain America: New World Order (Debuts May 3, 2024).
The identities of thunderbolts (Debuting July 26, 2024) were also revealed when Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine), David Harbor (Red Guardian), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Sebastian Stan (James “Bucky” Barnes/The Soldier) Winter) and Wyatt Russell (John Walker/US Agent) joined director Jake Schreier on stage. The team also includes Olga Kurylenko (Coach) and Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova).
Avatar: The Water Way – Premieres on December 16th.
Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the dangers that await them, the efforts they make to stay safe, the battles they face to survive and the tragedies they endure. Before the show ended, lucky fans found out that they would be among the first to see footage from Avatar: The Water Way at that moment.