See what they are: iOS 16.4 will have 31 new emojis with hearts in new colors, animals and more

By Abraham
See what they are: iOS 16.4 will have 31 new emojis with hearts in new colors, animals and more
As speculated in late 2022, 31 new emojis will be added to iOS 16.4. Confirmation comes from the first beta version of the system that was released with all certificates previously by the Unicode Consortium with Emoji 15.0. The list of new emojis was released by the Emojipedia portal.

New emojis coming to iOS 16.4. Image: Emojipedia

Starting with the simplest ones, we have new colors for hearts, which can now be gray, light blue and pink, plus a new face of tremendous amazement, as well as new hands pushing something in two directions on different skin tones.

Image: Emojipedia

Other new features include an emoji for moose, donkey, wing, crow, goose, jellyfish, hyacinth, pea pod, fan, ginger, flute, maracas, Khanda and WiFi.

It is worth mentioning that these emojis may change, as this has already happened in previous versions of iOS with peach, troll and many other emojis. The new emojis should be made available with the stable version of iOS 16.4 which is expected to be released between March and April 2023.

