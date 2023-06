Sony PlayStation VR

Gaming VR headsets designed to be used with Sony’s popular PlayStation consoles.

Announced: 2014, under the code name Project Morpheus

Features: The original PSVR headset wasn’t as sophisticated as rival options from Facebook and HTC, but its low price and tight connection to the popular PlayStation 4 made VR more accessible.

Status: That first headset was a surprise hit, leading the company to release a PSVR2 headset for use with the PlayStation 5 in early 2023.