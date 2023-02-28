See Qantas First and Business Class Suites for World’s Longest Flights

- Advertisement -
But, the record-breaking trek will be dethroned as the world’s new longest flights hope to connect two corners of the globe nonstop.
Beginning in late 2025, Australian flag carrier Qantas will fly between Sydney and New York and London, covering 9,950 and 10,573 miles, respectively.
The routes will be powered by 12 Airbus A350-1000 ultra-long-haul aircraft equipped with Rolls Royce Trent XWB-97 engines, which are compatible with sustainable aviation fuel and improve efficiency.
But, for those willing to trek up to 21 hours in the sky and pay up for comfort, Qantas has unveiled innovative first and business class suites to keep passengers relaxed onboard.
In business class, the airline has configured the cabin in a 1x2x1 layout with 52 seats.
Passengers will find a plethora of luxury amenities, including a fully-enclosed privacy door…
…an 18-inch screen with Bluetooth capabilities…
…USB-A/C ports, a power outlet, and wireless charging for smartphones…
…a large tray table that unfolds from under the TV screen…
…a storage cubby with a mirror and headphones…
…a reading light and personal glove box…
…and an 80-inch lie-flat bed.
Fliers in the middle seats can use a divider for added privacy, meaning every business class seat can be fully cocooned.
Meanwhile, first class has even more luxuries. Configured with six suites in a 1x1x1 layout, travelers get an enclosed pod with a reclining lounger…
…a separate twin bed, offering space to work and rest…
…a large 32-inch screen with Bluetooth connectivity…
…and six storage areas, including in the arm rest, under the ottoman, and next to the TV screen.
There is also a personal wardrobe…
…customizable LED lighting and a touchscreen suite controller…
…and many power options, including USB-A/C, AC, and wireless charging.
The suite’s design allows for two people to sit inside at one time and have a meeting or dine together.
According to Qantas, the A350-1000 suites will offer 50% more space compared to those on its Airbus A380s…
…and the cabin also has a “tailored lighting program that will influence mood and sleep patterns.”
Pilots had their urine tested before, during, and after the flight to track melatonin levels, and also wore brain, light, and activity monitors.
Passenger health was also tracked through activity monitors and a reaction test on an iPad.
The study helped Qantas — and Australian regulators — understand the impact of specific lighting, meals, and inflight entertainment on human health and body clocks.
