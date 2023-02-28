5G News
See Qantas First and Business Class Suites for World's Longest Flights

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
63fce494b8468e001896aac6.jpeg
63fce494b8468e001896aac6.jpeg
But, the record-breaking trek will be dethroned as the world’s new longest flights hope to connect two corners of the globe nonstop.

Qantas Airbus A350-1000.

Qantas Airbus A350-1000 demonstration flight over Sydney.

Airgbus


Windows 12: User Creates Conceptual Design Focused on Usability
  • TAGS

Beginning in late 2025, Australian flag carrier Qantas will fly between Sydney and New York and London, covering 9,950 and 10,573 miles, respectively.

Qantas A350-1000 aircraft.

Airbus


Source: Airline Weekly

The routes will be powered by 12 Airbus A350-1000 ultra-long-haul aircraft equipped with Rolls Royce Trent XWB-97 engines, which are compatible with sustainable aviation fuel and improve efficiency.

Qantas A350-1000 aircraft.



Airbus


Source: Rolls-Royce

Marvel and Sony Might Be Making Spider-Woman Movie, Rumor Says

But, for those willing to trek up to 21 hours in the sky and pay up for comfort, Qantas has unveiled innovative first and business class suites to keep passengers relaxed onboard.

Qantas rendering of business class on Project Sunrise A350-1000.

The routes were initially planned for 2022 or 2023, but were delayed due to the pandemic.

Qantas


…Qantas has opted for just 238 seats across four cabins, including economy, premium economy, business, and first.

Qantas A350-1000.



Qantas


Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey resigns

In business class, the airline has configured the cabin in a 1x2x1 layout with 52 seats.

Qantas A350-1000 business class.



Qantas


Source: Qantas

Passengers will find a plethora of luxury amenities, including a fully-enclosed privacy door…

Qantas A350-1000 business class.



Qantas


Source: Qantas

…an 18-inch screen with Bluetooth capabilities…

Qantas A350-1000 business class.



Qantas


Source: Qantas

…USB-A/C ports, a power outlet, and wireless charging for smartphones…

Qantas A350-1000 business class.



Qantas


Source: Qantas

…a large tray table that unfolds from under the TV screen…

Qantas A350-1000 business class.



Qantas


Source: Qantas

…a storage cubby with a mirror and headphones…

Qantas A350-1000 business class.



Qantas


Source: Qantas

…a reading light and personal glove box…

Qantas A350-1000 business class.



Qantas


Source: Qantas

…and an 80-inch lie-flat bed.

Qantas A350-1000 business class.



Qantas


Source: Qantas

Fliers in the middle seats can use a divider for added privacy, meaning every business class seat can be fully cocooned.

Qantas A350-1000 business class.



Qantas


Source: Qantas

Meanwhile, first class has even more luxuries. Configured with six suites in a 1x1x1 layout, travelers get an enclosed pod with a reclining lounger…

Qantas A350-1000 first class.



Qantas


Source: Qantas

…a separate twin bed, offering space to work and rest…

Qantas A350-1000 first class.

The bed’s backrest adjusts, meaning people can comfortably sit up and have breakfast in bed.

Qantas


Source: Qantas

…a large 32-inch screen with Bluetooth connectivity…

Qantas A350-1000 first class.



Qantas


Source: Qantas

…and six storage areas, including in the arm rest, under the ottoman, and next to the TV screen.

Qantas A350-1000 first class.



Qantas


Source: Qantas

There is also a personal wardrobe…

Qantas A350-1000 first class.



Qantas


Source: Qantas

…customizable LED lighting and a touchscreen suite controller…

Qantas A350-1000 first class.



Qantas


Source: Qantas

…and many power options, including USB-A/C, AC, and wireless charging.

Qantas A350-1000 first class.



Qantas


Source: Qantas

The suite’s design allows for two people to sit inside at one time and have a meeting or dine together.

Qantas A350-1000 first class.



Qantas


Source: Qantas

According to Qantas, the A350-1000 suites will offer 50% more space compared to those on its Airbus A380s…

Qantas A380 first class.

Qantas Airbus A380 refurbished first class.

Qantas


Source: Qantas

…and the cabin also has a “tailored lighting program that will influence mood and sleep patterns.”

Qantas A350-1000 first class.

The twin bed in first class.

Qantas


Source: Qantas

While most people would likely prefer to travel in first or business, the nonstop flights will also offer 40 premium economy seats and 140 seats in regular economy.

Qantas Airbus A380 economy cabin.

Qantas Airbus A380 economy cabin.

Qantas


Source: Qantas

Qantas hasn’t released renderings for those options, but said all passengers will have access to high-speed WiFi, Bluetooth connectivity, and a “wellbeing zone,” which will serve premium drinks and offer space for passengers to stretch their legs.

Qantas A350-1000 business class premium drinks.

Qantas A350-1000 business class premium drinks rendering.

Qantas


Source: Qantas

Pilots had their urine tested before, during, and after the flight to track melatonin levels, and also wore brain, light, and activity monitors.

Qantas researchers collecting health samples onboard.

One of the sample collected onboard.

David Slotnick/Insider


Passenger health was also tracked through activity monitors and a reaction test on an iPad.

The activity band worn by passengers.

The activity band worn by passengers.

David Slotnick/Insider


The study helped Qantas — and Australian regulators — understand the impact of specific lighting, meals, and inflight entertainment on human health and body clocks.

One of the meals served onboard the test flight: chicken breast with Spanish rice, kale, tomatillo sauce, and pepita salsa.

One of the meals served onboard the test flight: chicken breast with Spanish rice, kale, tomatillo sauce, and pepita salsa.

David Slotnick/Insider


