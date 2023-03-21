5G News
See how it turned out: Google Translate gets a visual with Material You on iPhone

By Abraham
See how it turned out: Google Translate gets a visual with Material You on iPhone
After releasing the translation of images on Google Translate for desktop, now the iOS version of the application is receiving a “visual slap” with Material You, the visual language that is present in Android and in several Google applications.

The screenshots provided by 9to5Google show how the app turned out. In them we notice that the bottom navigation bar has been removed, giving more space for shortcut buttons for voice input, conversation and the app’s camera.

Another benefit is the usable typing area, which can now display a larger chunk of text and be used for handwriting more effectively, which is essential for oriental languages, for example.

NVIDIA CEO praises ChatGPT and shows interest in technology
Saved transcripts can be accessed by tapping the star in the top left corner. An interesting point is that the interface remains all gray with blue details, as the dynamic colors of Material You are only available on Android.

The new interface is available in Google Translate 7.0 for iOS that was released in early March, but Google is enabling it via server changes, so it may be some time before the new design is available to everyone.

