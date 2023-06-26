See how it turned out: Dark Souls scene gains concept created in Unreal Engine 5 with realistic lighting

Unreal Engine 5 is allowing creators to develop more and more realistic art and today we’re going to talk about a tribute to Dark Souls made by Adam Plechaty. The designer impressed by making extensive use of the Lumen tool to make the Bonfire Lit scene even more amazing.

The Bonfire Lit scene is part of the Firelink Shrine or Firelink Sanctuary, in direct translation. As we can see below, the design used several areas of lighting with the Lumen tool to ensure greater realism to the place. The image below shows all the lamps that simulate everything from the flickering of the campfire to the moonlight in the night sky.

The video published on the designer’s official YouTube channel allows us to see the complete creation:

- Advertisement -

Although this is just a scene from the game, it allows us to see how beautiful Dark Souls could be if it won a remake with Unreal Engine 5, as the title only won a remastered version in 2018 for PS4, PC, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Another work that allows us to have a better idea of ​​how Dark Souls Remake would look is the concept artist SilasCG, who put the game’s materials in the Unreal Engine and the result is simply impressive.