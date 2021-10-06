See everything that the POCO X3 GT brings in this unboxing

Now is the time to review the first details and impressions of the LITTLE X3 GT. Let’s start with the most immediate: presentation packaging. The design is practically the same as the X3 Pro with the black background and yellow details. At the bottom we just find the first data. This is the Stargaze Black presentation.

We open the box and find this other small package that I will open later. Let’s better see the smartphone itself. The edges are comfortable in the hands, give security and firmness, especially because of the edge material. Turning around is the plastic finish that is a magnet for fingerprints. I must specify that the weight is 193 grams.

Let’s talk about the screen. The LCD panel is 6.6 inches with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 1080 x 2400. The aspect ratio, in case you are wondering, is 20: 9.

LITTLE X3 GT | Unboxing

Reviewing the data sheet of the device, the processor is MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G with a RAM of 8GB and storage we speak of 256 GB. Note that you only have this capacity, because it does not come with an SD card slot.

On the photographic side, the rear camera consists of three lenses: the 64MP standard, the 8MP ultra-wide, and the 2MP macro. On the other side, the selfie camera is 16MP.

Reviewing the last details, the charging port is USB-C, the fingerprint reader is on the side button and there is no Jack port for the usual headphones. Speaking of the charging port, the battery is 5000 mAh.

Now we return to the yellow box where we have the PIN for the tray, as well as a transparent casing so that you do not suffer from fingerprints on the plastic. It also comes with the warranty, the quick start manual and a sheet with brand stickers.

We dig into the box and find the 67W charger, the data cable in question and a small envelope where the USB-C to Jack port adapter is. I think it’s the first time I’ve seen something like this on the smartphones of this channel.

