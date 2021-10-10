See everything that the Huawei MatePad T10 Kids Edition packaging brings

Let’s start with the packaging of the Huawei MatePad T10 Kids Edition. The box is extremely simple with the tablet in front with the shockproof case and the stylus. There is not much more to say, except that on one side we have the model in question. It is the AGR-W09 with Deep Blue presentation.

Since there is no more to say, I open the box and we hit the tablet. We took the device out of the box and I must say that the shockproof shell is quite smooth and solid. It feels thick and has a grip on the back. In addition, there is a small compartment at the bottom where the stylus is and attached to the body of the tablet. The weight, by the way, is 797 grams considering everything you see.

Now let’s go to the technical data. The IPS panel is 9.7 inches with a resolution of 1280 x 800 and 156 PPI. The processor is Kirin 710A with Mali G51 GPU. The operating system, meanwhile, is EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10.

HUAWEI MATEPAD T10 | Unboxing

RAM is 2GB and storage is 32GB in this presentation, because there is another 16GB. The good thing is that it can be extended to a maximum of 512GB via a microSD card.

If we go to the photographic aspect, the main camera has a single 5MP lens and the selfie camera is 2MP. The battery is 5100 mAh.

Another detail of the tablet is the Jack port and the USB-C charging port. Not to forget the speakers on both sides of the device either.

We put the machine aside and find the 5V charger, and in this other box is the tray PIN, the data cable and the lifelong manual.

