See Bill Gates' Daughter Jennifer's New $51M NYC Penthouse

See Bill Gates' Daughter Jennifer's New $51M NYC Penthouse

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
63f9234dae0bf0001824ac9f.jpeg
63f9234dae0bf0001824ac9f.jpeg
443 Greenwich Street in Manhattan’s Tribeca is home to many celebrities and is known for being ‘paparazzi-proof’ because of its underground garage.

a photo of the outside of 443 Greenwich Street, a square brick building covered in windows with trees lining the corner of the building

The outside of 443 Greenwich Street in Tribeca.

Credit David Sundberg/Esto, Courtesy CetraRuddy


Celebrities like Jake Gyllenhaal, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have previously purchased apartments in the building.

The underground garage is particularly appealing to those who need to dodge paparazzi. 

“In particular, the respectful adaptation, as well as creation of underground parking and valet lobby, were critical for early market-leading sales, including to automobile-enthusiast buyers,” a representative for CetraRuddy, the architecture firm behind 443 Greenwich, previously told Insider. “It has been called ‘paparazzi-proof’ for its punched windows, original brick masonry façade, and secure drive-in garage access.”

Source: Insider

The building also has an interior courtyard.

photo of the interior courtyard of 443 Greenwich Street with trees with a grassy area surrounded by concrete and trees lining the left and far back part of the building

The interior courtyard.

Credit David Sundberg/Esto, Courtesy of CetraRuddy


Source: CetraRuddy

Jennifer Gates reportedly paid $51 million for a penthouse in the building that formerly belonged to F1 champion Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton bought the penthouse in 2017 for around $44 million, but reportedly never lived in it.

A side-by-side of Lewis Hamilton next to 443 Greenwich, a New York building where he previously owned a penthouse apartment.

A side-by-side of Lewis Hamilton and 443 Greenwich, a New York building where he previously owned a penthouse apartment.

Cristiano Barni ATPImages/Getty Images; Screenshot/Google Street View


The penthouse was purchased through a Seattle-based trust tied to Gates. 

Hamilton bought the penthouse for $43.99 million in 2017, but put it back on the market in 2019 after buying another apartment close by.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for confirmation of Gates’ purchase or comment.

Source: New York Post, Insider

Spanning three-levels, the penthouse is the largest residence at 443 Greenwich Street. It has both direct access to the building elevator and a separate private elevator.

a rendering of the living room of the penthouse at 443 Greenwich Street that shows the 20-foot ceilings, kitchen area in the bottom right, a couch and chairs in the foreground, and a second level and bookcase in the background

Rendering of the penthouse’s living room.

Courtesy of CetraRuddy/Rendering by Hayes Davidson


Source: Compass

The kitchen has Christopher Peacock cabinets, a Calacatta marble island, two dishwashers, a range with six burners and a grill, a side-by-side refrigerator and freezer, and a wine fridge.

rendering of the kitchen of the penthouse at 443 Greenwich with a dining table in the foreground and the open kitchen in the background with a window on the right and the fridge and freezer on the left side of the kitchen

Rendering of the penthouse’s kitchen.

Courtesy of CetraRuddy/Rendering by Hayes Davidson


Source: Compass

A four bedroom, four-and-a-half bath unit in the building is currently on the market for $15.9 million.

photo of the living room of the unit currently on the market at 443 Greenwich, showing windows on the back and side walls, a dining table in the background, and living room chairs in the foreground

Photo of the living room in the apartment currently on the market at 443 Greenwich Street.

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman, Photographed by Tim Waltman from Evan Joseph


Source: StreetEasy

 

The apartment has an open-plan living and dining room.

photo of the open plan dining room with a dining table and chairs in the center and windows in the background

Photo of the open-plan dining room in the unit currently on the market at 443 Greenwich Street.

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman, Photographed by Tim Waltman from Evan Joseph


Source: StreetEasy

The kitchen also has a Calacatta marble island, dual dishwashers, a six-burner stove, and a wine refrigerator.

photo of the kitchen of the apartment on the market at 443 Greenwich showing the marble island and the stove in the background

Photo of the kitchen in the unit currently on the market at 443 Greenwich Street.

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman, Photographed by Tim Waltman from Evan Joseph


Source: StreetEasy

The home has one main suite and three guest bedrooms. The main suite has two walk-in closets, complete with custom shelves and built-in dressers.

photo of the main suite of the apartment on the market at 443 Greenwich showing the bed in the background and a sitting area in the foreground

Photo of the main suite of the home currently on the market at 443 Greenwich Street.

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman, Photographed by Tim Waltman from Evan Joseph


Source: StreetEasy

The main bedroom’s en-suite bathroom has heated floors and towel racks, a rain-head steam shower, and a tub in front of an Italian Calacatta marble backdrop.

photo of the main suite's en-suite bathroom with the tub and marble wall in the background, sinks and a large mirror on the left side, and the shower on the right side

Photo of the main suite’s en-suite bathroom in the home currently on the market at 443 Greenwich Street.

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman, Photographed by Tim Waltman from Evan Joseph


Source: StreetEasy

