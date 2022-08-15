Security Workshop: Threat Modeling for Mobile Apps

Over two days, iOS developers will learn who the attackers are, what attack vectors exist and how apps can be properly secured.

Apps regularly fall into the crosshairs of attackers, but the issue of is often neglected in app development. A two-day online workshop by Mac & i introduces iOS developers to and uses practical and concrete case studies to show which attack vectors hackers often choose – and how this can be prevented.

Create an app security concept

Checklists relating to security criteria and knowledge of vulnerabilities in the operating system alone are usually not enough to comprehensively secure apps. On the program of Security Workshops: Threat Modeling for mobile-apps/">Mobile Apps There is therefore a lot that has been tried and tested in practice: This includes the structured approach to the creation of an application security concept as well as the Secure Software Development Lifecycle (SSDL) and Agile Development Security Best Practices.

The workshop also deals with the design and feature review in relation to security as well as the topics of code review – including the possibilities and limits for automation – and QA testing in relation to security.

Two online workshops in 2022

The event is not only aimed at app developers, but also at designers and decision-makers who work on apps and backend services or who want to better support their teams during development. Previous knowledge of information security is not a prerequisite, but it makes it easier to get started. The security workshop will be led by Sven Faßbender, an information security specialist who has already tested many iOS apps for vulnerabilities and advises DAX 30 companies on app protection needs.

Participants can bring challenges from their own daily practice, which they discuss with the speaker. The workshop enables you to integrate the knowledge step by step into agile practice.

The security workshop will take place on September 1 and 2 and alternatively also on November 10 and 11, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The price of the ticket is 990 euros, early bookers receive a discount of 10 percent.

