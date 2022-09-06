Security Updates: Attackers could run malicious code on Aruba switches

software developers have patched several vulnerabilities in the AOX-CX switch operating system. Overall, the risk posed by the gaps is considered high.

Network admins using Aruba switches should update the software on the devices as soon as possible. Current versions contain patches that have closed several security holes.

Only switches running the AOS-CX system are affected by the vulnerabilities. These are, for example, the models AOS-CX 1000, AOS-CX 6400 and AOS-CX 4100i. The developers are issuing a warning with the complete list of affected products and further information on the vulnerabilities.

The majority of vulnerabilities are associated with threat level “high“. Remote , for example, start with a vulnerability (CVE-2022-23683) and execute their own code in an unspecified way and completely compromise devices.