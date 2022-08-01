Security update: Trend Micro Apex One and Worry-Free Business vulnerable

Attackers could target a vulnerability in ’s Windows protection solutions.

On Windows, attackers who successfully exploit a vulnerability in Trend Micro’s Apex One and Worry-Free anti-virus applications could gain higher user privileges.

According to an alert, the vulnerability (CVE-2022-36336) has a threat level of “high“. In order for an attack to succeed, however, an attacker needs access to a computer; either locally or remotely. No further details on attack scenarios are currently known.

Trend Micro states that the following versions are at risk:

Apex One 2019 (On prem)

Apex One as a Service SaaS

Worry-Free Business 10.0 SP1

Worry-Free Business Security Services SaaS

The security patch should be in the automatic update Spyware Pattern 25.27 condition. If at least this version is installed, systems are protected against the attack.

