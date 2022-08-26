Security incident in LastPass without prejudice to user information

Password managers are tools that help manage available passwords and use them securely when accessing each of the websites and applications where you have a user account.

Among the password managers is , one of the best options on the market, although despite this, it is not exempt from problems and errors, as we have seen over time.



In this sense, in the last few hours they have shared a statement that highlights the security suffered recently, but in principle, has not affected user , according to the ongoing investigation.

They point out that two weeks ago they detected a unusual activity in parts of the LastPass development environment, although research shows that customer data or encrypted password vaults have not been affected.

What they did find is that the actors in the event accessed portions of the LastPass development environment through a single developer account that had been compromised, resulting in the theft of portions of LastPass source code and certain proprietary technical information.

In this situation, the services will continue to function normally, and in principle, users will not have to take any action, although LastPass has already set to work to reinforce security, so in addition to the measures of containment and mitigation, will also have the support of a cybersecurity and forensic analysis firm whose name they have not shared.

They add that:

While our investigation is ongoing, we have achieved a state of containment, implemented additional enhanced security measures, and see no further evidence of unauthorized activity.

There is no doubt that this is a security learning that will allow LastPass to be stronger from now on to avoid, as has happened with other companies whose systems have been compromised, similar situations in the future.

LastPass also offers a frequently asked questions section in the same statement to try to be as transparent as possible to users.

