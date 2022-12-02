Security breach in LastPass password manager

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Password manager LastPass is investigating a new security breach in its systems, the second it has suffered this year.

A password manager allows you to centralize in a single application all passwords from different platforms, social networks, services…

Karim Touba, executive director of LastPass, has reported through a post on the platform’s blog that there has been unauthorized access to part of the information of some users which was stored in a cloud service shared by LastPass and its parent company, GoTo.

For its part, GoTo, formerly LogMeIn, the company that acquired LastPass in 2015, has also issued a similar statement in very vague terms in which it simply claims to be investigating this incident. At the time of making this announcement, work is still underway on limit the magnitude of the incident of security and in identifying which information has been accessed in a specific way.

LastPass already had another similar incident last August in which an unauthorized person was able to access the platform, getting hold of parts of the code and technical information. Despite everything, Touba himself affirms that User passwords are kept encrypted and its security has not been affected.

Password managers are applications that, on the one hand, generate passwords automatically, endowed with a structure strong enough to keep the data of said passwords safe, but also allow you to store passwords for various services, applications, social networks…

In addition to the security they provide, they allow the comfort of only having to memorize a very strong password, that of the password manager itself, being able to store very complex passwords itself and practically impossible to memorize.

An additional advantage is that once this password manager is installed on a device (mobile, tablet, computer…) it automatically adds the password when accessing the service or platform that requires it.