Security and convenience: 1Password will gain support for Passkeys in 2023

By Abraham
Security and convenience: 1Password will gain support for Passkeys in 2023
1Password 8 was released in August with a new design and many exciting improvements. Now the application is announcing that it will soon also support Passkeys, a feature that is already supported by several portals and replaces passwords with characters for security certificates based on biometrics.

The news was confirmed today by 1Password, which states that the technology used in the application will be superior to that of Apple, which is based on a single device. With this, you won’t need to scan QR codes to log in, as 1Password will not be based on a single ecosystem and will be able to work on more devices.

So that we understand better, a Passkey replaces your password with letters and numbers with authentication via facial recognition, fingerprint or even a trusted device to approve the login, eliminating the need to memorize passwords.

Image: 1Password
Furthermore, Passkeys can already be used in 1Password in Chromium-based browsers such as Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Vivaldi and Opera on a 1Password website to demonstrate how the technology works.

  • Test Passkeys in 1Password – login

Support for other browsers such as Firefox and Safari will be rolled out in the future, when the function will be rolled out to all 1Password users in early 2023. Some of the supported sites mentioned will be Google, Microsoft, Twitter, GitHub, eBay and many others.

