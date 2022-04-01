Security analyst Tom Clonan wins Trinity College Seanad-by election seat

Latest newsIreland

By: Brian Adam

Security analyst and Dublin-born academic Tom Clonan has been elected as Ireland’s latest Senator following the Trinity Seanad by-election.

High-profile candidates were in the running for the Seanad by-election including former Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu and retired Irish rugby star Hugo MacNeill, who were both eliminated before the 16th and final count.

Mr Clonan took the seat with 5,358 votes.

Mr Clonan won out over well-known psychologist Maureen Gaffney who ended up with 5,198 votes.

The newly-elected senator spoke to RTÉ’s Late Debate last night.

He said: “I did not expect to be elected, I feel very privileged to be in this position. My head is spinning at the moment.”

Mr Clonan’s student son Eoghan, 20, was his campaign manager.

He said: “He is a wheelchair user and I think he may have got his auld fella elected to the Seanad.

“We ran almost as a protest, to raise the fundamental human rights issues that confront people with disabilities and the cruel obstacles they face to lead a full and fulfilling life.”

Mr Clonan said he wasn’t at the count centre because he wasn’t expecting to be elected, and he had previous obligations to meet whistleblowers in Cork.

He said: “I just want to thank everybody who voted for me and the other candidates.”

The election for the Seanad Trinity seat was called following Labour’s Ivana Bacik’s appointment to the Dail.

Returning Officer and Provost of Trinity College Linda Doyle said: “I would like to congratulate Tom Clonan on his election to represent Trinity in Seanad Éireann.

“He will be following in the footsteps of some of Ireland’s most renowned and accomplished public representatives. We look forward to working with Tom and the positive contributions he will make in the Seanad.”

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin also congratulated Mr Clonan on his election after a “very competitive race”.

He wrote on Twitter: “No doubt you will be a strong voice and advocate for disability rights in Seanad Éireann and I wish you every success.”

