Tech News

Secure your emails: how to make a backup of Gmail

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Surely at some point you have realized that you have too many emails saved in Gmail, and the vast majority are important and you don’t want to lose them. Well, there is an excellent solution to free up space: make a backup copy of your messages. If you don’t know how to do it, we tell you everything you have to do. Luckily, Google has thought of exactly this possibility and offers its own tool to carry out the entire process with high security -and without risking the integrity of the information you have in your Gmail account-. In addition, and as usual in the services of the Mountain View company, you do not have to pay anything to use it. Come on, everything is as positive as it is interesting. Make a copy of the emails you have in Gmail The process is quite simple, something that should be highlighted because it is not necessary to be an expert in the Google mail client to be able to complete the process and avoid unwanted losses (or, simply, save everything you have if you’re thinking of closing a Gmail account). What you have to do is the following: Access the Google Takeout service using this link. Here the North American company offers different tools associated with its free products. Among the possibilities that exist is that of being able to make backup copies of different services, among which the Google search history is not lacking, everything that has to do with Chrome or, what matters in this case, Gmail. In this case remove everything other than the mail client, it may take a while, and then click on the button called Next step at the bottom of the page. Now you can choose different options, such as whether you want the job to run just this time or every other month. In addition, you can also choose the format of the resulting compressed file (we recommend you leave ZIP, as its compatibility is excellent). Once everything is as you want, use the Create export button. The next thing you can see is a message that tells you that when everything is finished, you will receive an email in which you will find a link that will allow you to download to your computer or mobile device. You will be done. As you have seen, saving the emails you have in Gmail is quite simple and, furthermore, completely free. A good Google tool that not everyone knows. >

Previous articleRealme Narzo 50: the jump to 120 Hz is accompanied by a faster charge
Next articleAll of Xiaomi’s next bestseller revealed, this will be the Mi 12 Lite
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Mobile

All of Xiaomi’s next bestseller revealed, this will be the Mi 12 Lite

If the way of working is maintained Xiaomi, it will not be long before one of the...
Tech News

Secure your emails: how to make a backup of Gmail

Surely at some point you have realized that you have too many emails saved in Gmail, and...
Android

Realme Narzo 50: the jump to 120 Hz is accompanied by a faster charge

Back in September of last year, Realme launched Narzo 50 series with two entry-level models: the...
Communication

New AI sensor technology for self-driving cars

Researchers developed an AI system for car radar sensors capable of filtering out interfering signals caused by other...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.