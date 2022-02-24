Secure your emails: how to make a backup of Gmail

Surely at some point you have realized that you have too many emails saved in Gmail, and the vast majority are important and you don’t want to lose them. Well, there is an excellent solution to free up space: make a backup copy of your messages. If you don’t know how to do it, we tell you everything you have to do. Luckily, Google has thought of exactly this possibility and offers its own tool to carry out the entire process with high security -and without risking the integrity of the information you have in your Gmail account-. In addition, and as usual in the services of the Mountain View company, you do not have to pay anything to use it. Come on, everything is as positive as it is interesting. Make a copy of the emails you have in Gmail The process is quite simple, something that should be highlighted because it is not necessary to be an expert in the Google mail client to be able to complete the process and avoid unwanted losses (or, simply, save everything you have if you’re thinking of closing a Gmail account). What you have to do is the following: Access the Google Takeout service using this link. Here the North American company offers different tools associated with its free products. Among the possibilities that exist is that of being able to make backup copies of different services, among which the Google search history is not lacking, everything that has to do with Chrome or, what matters in this case, Gmail. In this case remove everything other than the mail client, it may take a while, and then click on the button called Next step at the bottom of the page. Now you can choose different options, such as whether you want the job to run just this time or every other month. In addition, you can also choose the format of the resulting compressed file (we recommend you leave ZIP, as its compatibility is excellent). Once everything is as you want, use the Create export button. The next thing you can see is a message that tells you that when everything is finished, you will receive an email in which you will find a link that will allow you to download to your computer or mobile device. You will be done. As you have seen, saving the emails you have in Gmail is quite simple and, furthermore, completely free. A good Google tool that not everyone knows. >