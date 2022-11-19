Secure ShellFish is updated and brings multi-device capabilities to macOS

- Advertisement -

Secure ShellFish started out as an iOS app. What it does is allow users to access SSH and SFTP servers from the iPhone or iPad. Now, seeing the good reception that this application had, after the launch of macOS Ventura, the developer Anders Borum launched a version of Secure SellFish for Mac users. Being for computers, the new version offers more functions. Between them, We now find ourselves with multi-device capabilities.

Secure SellFish with native terminal and feature enhancements

Secure ShellFish is a tool for configuring servers that are then accessed within Apple’s Files app. We already know the importance that the Files application acquires and has. We can say that it is the core of document management, especially in iOS. That is why Secure ShellFish was born in its first moment to be integrated into this platform. Now we have it on Mac.

Secure ShellFish acts as a file provider in Apple’s Files app. This means that, can be set as one of the Files location options. This gives access to the entire file structure of your supported server and comes with all the benefits of Files integration.

Now the application has been updated with important improvements, highlighting among all of them the multi-device capability. Although perhaps the best of all this update is that it brings a native terminal for better accessibility, performance and text selection. It also comes with shortcut automations, option to bookmark directories for offline use, support for two-factor authentication, and the ability to launch Digital Ocean drops from within the app.

All those who are interested in having the Secure ShellFish app can now take advantage of the multi-device features. This includes Handoff to switch between devices and iCloud Keychain support to securely sync your cloud server settings. Furthermore, the app also comes with a widget and a Picture-in-Picture mode.

You can download the application and try it whenever you want. You have it available at app store and in the Mac App Store. The score obtained by the application thanks to the review of the users borders on perfection, so it is to be assumed that Secure SellFish works and very well. Now more, with these improvements that its developer has implemented.