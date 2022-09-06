Secure e-mail with phishing protection | c’t uplink 44.7

In c’t we talk about the latest tricks used by crooks – and how to protect your inbox from infected emails.

E-mail is an old-fashioned means of communication and a popular gateway for hackers and crooks, and yet it cannot be killed. In c’t uplink, editor Ronald Eikenberg gives tips on how to protect yourself against email attacks and how to check an email for phishing links and malware.

Online tools help with this: Simple Email Reputation (emailrep.io) checks whether a sender address has attracted negative attention on the Internet or whether it has already been captured in data leaks. VirusTotal.com analyzes suspicious URLs in emails. And you can use our email check at ct.de/emailcheck to test how your mail client deals with problematic content.

Sylvester Tremmel describes how to examine suspicious attachments and open them safely, for example to check whether there really is an invoice in the PDF. This is also interesting if you want to take a closer look at the attackers. You can find more about this topic in the current issue of c’t 19/2022.