Secure authentication service based on selfies arrives

NameTag, the New York company specializing in secure user identification, has just launched “Sign in with ID”, its new secure authentication service by which it adds an additional layer of authentication to two-factor verification systems based on taking A photo of yourself with your mobile phone.

It is an alternative to the use of other additional authentication mechanisms that join the use of usernames and passwords, and especially the use of insecure SMS messages, serving in addition to a sneak peek into a future internet where there’s no room for passwords anymore.



Biometric scanning as a safer alternative

The biometric verification system implemented has a large-scale cloud-based multi-vendor face comparison technologythereby allowing users to be identified with great precision even if, after time, the users themselves may suffer some changes in their faces, such as weight loss, change of hairstyle, among other possibilities.

Too considers the possible changes of some personal data that may occurso that if any of them is altered or lost, such as the loss of access to the mailbox of an email address, it will allow the matches to continue, preventing users from being blocked due to any modification that arises for any reason. .

The company claims to have advanced encryption in transit and at rest to protect the data on its platform, and it has pricing plans according to different scenarios. For now it supports the scanning of official documents issued in the 50 states of the United States, but later it will have support with official documents issued in international markets.

To use the new service, you only have to take four steps: scan the QR code offered by the app or website that has integrated your service, then scan the official identification document (the first time you will have to upload the scan of the document itself), take a selfie, and perform confirmation.

For Aaron Painter, CEO of Nametag:

Login with ID is the evolution of a more secure internet and a passwordless future. The key step in fulfilling this vision is knowing someone’s real identity online – this is the missing link needed to keep accounts secure and reduce fraud.

Via: ZD Net

