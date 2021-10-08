Section of popular city centre restaurant ordered to close due to ‘rat activity’

A section of a popular city centre restaurant was ordered to close after health inspectors close discovered evidence of “rat activity”.

The dry goods store of La Cave, on 28 Anne Street, Dublin was visited by an authorised officer of the HSE on September 29.

According to the official Closure Order: “Rat activity was noted in the dry goods store with evidence by means of rat droppings on the shelves and floors behind fridges and freezers.

“Grease smears on crockery on shelves in the dry goods store.

“Gnaw marks and a hole in the partition wall creating pest access in to the dry goods store.

“There was a lack of routine cleaning in this store.

“There was a lack of routine maintenance to exclude rats from the premises.”

The Closure Order noted that all of these conditions would “lead to a serious risk of contamination to food and food contact surfaces”.

It added: “Rats carry most of the major food poisoning organisms in their gut and because they climb, they are likely to contaminate food, drink, equipment and all areas of the premises.

“Rats also urinate frequently which can contaminate food stocks.”

Commenting, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI, said: “It is a continuous disappointment that each month food inspectors find serious non-compliances in food businesses that can put consumers’ health at risk.

“Businesses failed to comply with food safety, hygiene and proper food storage and handling standards that are in place to protect consumers’ health.

“Food businesses also need to ensure that their premises have the right food safety management procedures in place to ensure pest control and best hygiene practice at all times.”

