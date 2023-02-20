5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeLatest newsSecretary of State Blinken meets with China's Wang Yi : NPR

Secretary of State Blinken meets with China’s Wang Yi : NPR

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
gettyimages 1243450776 wide 1adbbd8b6004f5dd8aa726da7aebe3b9f7266fe0 s1400 c100.jpg
gettyimages 1243450776 wide 1adbbd8b6004f5dd8aa726da7aebe3b9f7266fe0 s1400 c100.jpg
- Advertisement -

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi in New York City on Sept. 23, 2022.

David Dee Delgado/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

- Advertisement -


hide caption

toggle caption

David Dee Delgado/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

- Advertisement -

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi in New York City on Sept. 23, 2022.

- Advertisement -

David Dee Delgado/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, on Saturday. It is the highest level of contact between the two countries since the discovery of a Chinese surveillance balloon over U.S. airspace earlier this month.

The highly anticipated meeting took place in Munich, Germany, while both attended the Munich Security Conference, according to Ned Price, a spokesperson for the State Department. The meeting comes at a time in which tension between the two nations has escalated over national security concerns.

How a Chinese 'spy balloon' prompted the U.S. to scour the skies

On Feb. 2, U.S. officials confirmed a balloon they said belonged to China was spotted floating over Montana. While Chinese officials maintain that the balloon, which the U.S. shot down two days later, was intended for research, the Pentagon claims that China intended to use it for surveillance. The incident led Blinken to postpone a previously planned trip to Beijing.

In a U.S. summary of the meeting in Munich, Price said Blinken “directly spoke to the unacceptable violation of U.S. sovereignty and international law by the [People’s Republic of China] high-altitude surveillance balloon in U.S. territorial airspace, underscoring that this irresponsible act must never again occur.”

Blinken also discussed other ongoing affairs with Wang, according to Price, including discouraging China from supporting Russia in its ongoing war with Ukraine and condemning North Korea’s firing of a missile into the sea of Japan.

“The Secretary underscored the importance of maintaining diplomatic dialogue and open lines of communication at all times,” Price said.

In an interview with CBS news, Blinken said China was “considering providing lethal support to Russia” – a red line for Washington. Blinken said such a decision would have “serious consequences that would have for our relationship.”

This is not the first time the U.S. has suggested this. China has denied it intends to send weapons to Russia.

Chinese state-owned Xinhua News Agency reported the Blinken-Wang meeting was “requested by the U.S. side.” China Global TV Network (CGTN) said Wang made clear China’s “solemn position on the so-called airship incident in an informal conversation”, in a brief news report.

CGTN also said Wang “urged the U.S. side to change course, acknowledge and repair the damage that its excessive use of force caused to China-U.S. relations.”

Earlier on Saturday, Wang sharply rebuked the U.S. for downing the Chinese balloon, describing its actions as “absurd and hysterical.” The incident, he added in remarks at the conference, “doesn’t show American strength but the opposite.”

On Ukraine, he said China’s position “boils down to supporting talks for peace”, and to that end he said Beijing would put forward a proposal for a “political settlement” of the issue.

It’s too soon to tell how the meeting will impact relations between the U.S. and China. Earlier this week, Biden said he would speak with China’s leader Xi Jinping but would not apologize for shooting the balloon down.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Kobo Libra 2 review: Freedom with a small price

At a glanceExpert's Rating ProsLight weight and sharp text make for hours of comfortable readingWaterproofBuilt-in...
Latest news

What happened to the K9YO pico balloon? : NPR

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.