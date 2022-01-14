Second Life founder buys the company back to create his own metaverse

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The creator of Second Life, one of the oldest virtual worlds, which enjoyed great popularity in the first decade of the century, has decided to return to his roots and get to work on the metaverse.

Second Life will develop a metaverse based on a paid subscription model

Philip Rosedale, who founded the company in 1999, will rejoin the company as a strategic advisor. Rosedale had left Second Life in 2013 to create High Fidelity, a virtual reality company. Now this company has taken over Linden Lab, the company that develops Second Life software. The agreement includes the investment of an unspecified amount of money, a series of patents and the integration of some members of High Fidelity into the Linden Lab development team.

Rosedale’s intention is to take advantage of his experience in creating virtual worlds to enter the thriving sector of the metaverse. Now that Facebook has changed its name to Meta, in order to focus its efforts on this new technology, and that Apple is also planning its jump into the virtual world, Second Life does not want to be left behind in the race to conquer this new universe. .

In presenting this new agreement, Rosedale has boasted that “No one has been as close to building a virtual world as Second Life”. Likewise, he wanted to make it clear that his metaverse project is very different from the one Meta, Apple, Tinder and other Big Tech companies are developing.

In Rosedale’s words, these companies are building a metaverse based exclusively on generating an advertising medium and aimed at modifying the behavior of its users. Rosedale defends that Second Life aims to create “a positive and enriching experience for its residents.” He also announced that the Second Life metaverse can only be accessed by paying a subscription, although he did not detail how much it would amount to.

In recent years, Rosedale has become one of the most critical voices within the technology sector. The founder of Second Life has criticized the advertising policies of large companies and the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining.

.