Second-hand hard drives are full of personal data, a boon for hackers

A data recovery company exposes an all-too-common problem: second-hand hard drives are full of personal data from previous owners.

As data consumption increases, users are replacing their hard drives with Ever faster and more affordable SSDs. By the way, they resell their old HDD. And this is where the shoe pinches: according to the company, the too vast majority of vendors do not ensure that hard drives are properly erased.

Out of a hundred second-hand hard drives purchased completely at random, how many of them are actually emptied of their contents? The conclusion of Secure Data Recovery is as telling as it is frightening. Researchers are indeed managed to recover data from 69% of hard drives recovered, without even having to use specialized recovery software. Their search for information allowed them to collect no less than 5.7 million files. Surprisingly enough, as platter hard drives are said to become less reliable over time, SDR engineers were able to recover data from a 2004 Western Digital HDD.

Hard drives sold on the second-hand market are rarely erased properly

As we can see, too many users sell their hard drives without properly erasing them. According to the researchers, only 1% of them took care to encrypt the data which may remain on the support. We therefore dare not imagine what could happen if the user’s important personal data were to come into the possession of a hacker or simply an ill-intentioned person. Jake Reznik, a manager of Secure Data Recovery tells us the how to get peace of mind when you want to sell a used hard drive.

Before erasing the contents of the hard disk:

back up your important files with backup software or on an external hard drive

erase the data with specialized software

verify that the program has erased all data

