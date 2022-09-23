Second generation of Xiaomi Box 4K may be released soon by the brand

The Xiaomi Box 4K is expected to hit the market soon, as the item has been listed on an FCC certification website. It is worth remembering that in June it already brought to the market the TV Box 4S Max, which supports 8K resolution, HDMI 2.1 output and still has MIUI integrated as its default operating system. The product in question appears to be a new version of the model launched in 2020, which supports 4K resolution and has hit the market with functions such as integrated Chromecast, Quad-Core processor and voice commands with Google Assistant. In addition, the device has 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

The specifications of the likely new model, however, were not disclosed and little is known about it so far. According to what was shown on the certification website, the product must have a design that does not deviate much from its predecessor and that even somewhat resembles the Apple TV device. - Advertisement - Other expected features for the of Xiaomi Box 4K are Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 5G. In addition, the item may come with a remote control, which should have shortcut buttons for streaming services, as with other models. Lastly, the product must have an HDMI extender in addition to the 5W power cable.



released-soon.jpeg" width="330" height="385">