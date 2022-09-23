HomeTech NewsSecond generation of Xiaomi Box 4K may be released soon by the...

Second generation of Xiaomi Box 4K may be released soon by the brand

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Second generation of Xiaomi Box 4K may be released soon by the brand
1663950747 second generation of xiaomi box 4k may be released soon.jpeg
- Advertisement -

The Xiaomi Box 4K is expected to hit the market soon, as the item has been listed on an FCC certification website. It is worth remembering that in June it already brought to the market the TV Box 4S Max, which supports 8K resolution, HDMI 2.1 output and still has MIUI integrated as its default operating system.

The product in question appears to be a new version of the model launched in 2020, which supports 4K resolution and has hit the market with functions such as integrated Chromecast, Quad-Core processor and voice commands with Google Assistant. In addition, the device has 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

The specifications of the likely new model, however, were not disclosed and little is known about it so far. According to what was shown on the certification website, the product must have a design that does not deviate much from its predecessor and that even somewhat resembles the Apple TV device.

- Advertisement -

Other expected features for the second generation of Xiaomi Box 4K are Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 5G. In addition, the item may come with a remote control, which should have shortcut buttons for streaming services, as with other models. Lastly, the product must have an HDMI extender in addition to the 5W power cable.

released-soon.jpeg" width="330" height="385">

The manufacturer has not officially confirmed anything about its new device and there is not even a prediction for when it should be released. However, the expectation is that it will be announced soon and in a not so high price range, since the first generation sells for US$ 46 (R$ 240 in direct conversion).

Apple launches macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 fixing the loading problem …
  • TAGS

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

El auge de AI Art Generator ¿los algoritmos realmente reemplazarán a los artistas humanos?

Como alguien que ama el arte, la idea de que la inteligencia artificial reemplace...
Apple

AirPods Pro 2, the case improves monitoring of the remaining charge

As we reported just a few hours ago, today the first deliveries of the...

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Facebook

Is it true Mark Zuckerberg buys Telegram? Here we tell you

The Telegram application has been on the rise and generated millions of downloads around...

© 2021 voonze.com.