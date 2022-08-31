secIT Digital: “Lessons learned” – how to react effectively to IT attacks

- Advertisement -

The security conference secIT will take place ly in September. Many topics have been handpicked by the voonze editors. Secure your free ticket now.

If you suddenly notice suspicious things in the company network and it becomes increasingly clear that something dangerous is happening, panic often boils over and takes control. But with the right exercises and preparations, you can prepare yourself for such on your own IT, react and avoid breakdowns in the reaction. This is called Incident Response. This "Incident Response" is one of four main components of this year's secIT Digital. The IT security conference will take place on September 13th and 14th, 2022 in digital form. Free tickets are available in the online shop. On September 8th, 9th and 21st there will be more in-depth paid full-day workshops. Among other things, for the security of Windows 10/11 and Microsoft 365 in companies. The editors of c't, voonze Security and iX selected the editorial topics. All you need to participate is a computer or tablet, a web browser and an active internet connection. The lectures will take place as live videos and afterwards there will be time to ask the speakers questions. Cyberwar: Is my company threatened at all? The first day is about an assessment of the cyberwar and the extent to which German companies are threatened by it. Among other things, there are answers to the questions of how high the risk actually is and what the consequences are for affected companies. Finally, of course, the important question of how to future-proof your own IT security will be clarified.

Christoph Fischer shows participants how to react calmly and effectively to IT attacks in an emergency.

This is followed by the threats posed by supply chain attacks. So what dangers emanate from purchased software products and services if they are hacked. Because then companies that use the products are also affected.

Effectively secure Active Directory

In addition to Incident Response, the second day also deals with protecting the “control center” of many corporate networks, the Active Directory, against attacks. It is important to prevent misconfigurations. By default, some parameters are not optimally set in terms of security. The identity and access management service Azure Active Directory is also in focus.

Buy tickets now!

You can book a free "Sponsored Ticket" for the event in the ticket shop until August 31, 2022. If you decide to do so, you agree that the organizer Heise Medien GmbH & Co. KG and the sponsoring partner of secIT Digital may receive the personal data provided during registration and contact the participant concerned for advertising purposes. A standard ticket without data release costs 179 euros for both days. The workshops cost 799 euros.



