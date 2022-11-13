SEAT MÓ 125 Performance, the new electric motorcycle from SEAT

For some time SEAT has been working on the development of a more optimized version of its urban electric scooter.

That was how the SEAT MO 125 Performance, which would be notable break two Guinness Recordsone of them for covering the greatest distance on an electric scooter in 24 hours.

After this, SEAT prepared everything for this model to be presented at the International Motorcycle Show in Milan; all this as part of the EICMA, the most important fair held in Europe around this two-wheeled vehicle.

It is there that SEAT has given details about the features and benefits integrated in the MÓ 125 Performance, which not only make it a more pleasant vehicle to drive, but also a safer one.

Among the novelties presented by this new SEAT electric scooter model, the following stand out: the brake system in which has been integrated better suspension and components.

In addition, new technologies have been implemented, as well as a greater sense of comfort thanks to the renovation applied to some design elements. In this regard, the director of SEAT MÓ Lucas Casasnovas expressed:

If it was already an attractive, ecological and sustainable mobility option to travel around the urban and extra-urban environment, from now on, it is also a world record vehicle

Also, Casasnovas pointed out that the Performance version was subjected to circuit tests during the development phase and that this has been done with the purpose of adding more emotion to the range and taking advantage of its technological contribution and its premium character in which they stand out. qualities that improve performance, dynamics, safety and comfort.

In addition to this, the SEAT MÓ 125 Performance successfully tested under harsh environmental conditionsamong these the snowy roads of the Catalan Pyrenees, as well as the hot slopes of the Tabernas desert in Almería.

As for the engine of the SEAT MÓ 125 Performance, this It has a power of 7.5 kW, which can reach 11.5 kW. In addition to this, with the integration of the eBoost function, the electric motorcycle receives an additional boost that allows the rider to maneuver with greater agility in a situation where it is required to overtake in urban traffic. So that the SEAT MÓ 125 Performance can reach a maximum speed of up to 105 km/h for 30 secondsbeing able to activate the system again after two minutes.

On the other hand, this electric scooter has an acceleration that allows you to go from 0 to 50 km/h in 2.9 seconds.

Moving on to the battery, this It has a capacity of 5.6 kW and a weight of 40 kilogramsgiving this model a range of 137 kilometers in a single charge, a process that can be carried out later in a time of between 6 to 8 hours.

The first units of the SEAT MO 125 Performance are expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2023, although the price at which this model will be sold on the market is still unknown.