Searching for images from Chrome adds more options

By: Brian Adam

Google adds more options to the dynamics that Lens offers from the Chrome context menu to search for images.

You will see that not only does it open up different options for you to perform an image search, but it also makes it easier for you to perform different actions from the text.

Google fully shows the Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro: risky design and own processor

New options for Google Lens on desktop

A few weeks ago, Google changed the way you search for images by integrating Lens into the Chrome context menu. So instead of finding “Search this image in Google” we will see “Search image with Google Lens”.

Simply performing that action with any image found on a website will take us to a new page with a series of visual matches. But if you want to know where the photo was taken, you will have to use the “Find image source” option to start a reverse search.

But search and related results aren’t the only features Lens gives you from the Chrome context menu. It also gives you the possibility to copy the text of the image and perform a series of options.

Yes, you can copy the text you are interested in from the image, by clicking and dragging the cursor for selection or by using “Select all text”. From there, you can copy the text to the clipboard, google it, or use “Listen” to have it read the chosen phrase or snippet.

And if what you are interested in is translating the text, then directly click on “Translator” and it will translate all the selected text. You won’t have to take any extra action, as it will detect the language of the text and translate it to the browser’s default language. And as a bonus, it will show you all the translated words so you can copy or open them directly in Google Translate.

He invokes his Tesla Model 3 and a woman stops him believing that he has lost control

