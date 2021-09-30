Search On event, the most important thing announced by Google for your search engine

The Google search engine is in constant transformation, and since Artificial Intelligence became one of its most important pillars, making decisions and obtaining information from all the websites in the world, these changes are more and more frequent.

In the event that Google has held, Search On, they have announced several important news that I summarize here:

– Search with images and text at the same time: They will use MUM so that we can search visually. We can ask questions about what we see thanks to Google Lens, capturing images and asking questions at the same time, things like “I want a shirt similar to this but with flowers.”

– Redesign of the Google search engine. When we do a search, Google might show the “Things to know” function, a series of drop-down links related to text obtained from various sources on the Internet. That text would come with the corresponding link from the source. The idea is that we can delve deeper into any topic, even if we do not make the exact search for it.

– More visual. They will show pages with ideas from all over the web related to the search carried out. In these pages we will have articles, images and videos so that it is easy to navigate visually so that it is possible to find inspiration in a simple way. It can already be tested, as you can see in this image:

– Related links within specific portions of a video. Google already shows specific areas of a YouTube video when we are looking for something, and from now on it will show related links so that we can continue browsing on the subject. The idea is to increase the time we spend within Google and offer the possibility of seeing not only videos, but also articles from the Internet.

In Google they comment on some examples of these new functionalities, as well as other changes that they are thinking of making in the future.

You can see in detail everything presented in this link.