Search for missing Dubliner Craig Gifford stood down after body found with death referred to GSOC

By: Brian Adam

Date:

The search for missing Dubliner Craig Gifford was stood down yesterday after a body was found.

The 21-year-old had been missing from his home in Finglas since the afternoon of April 20.

He was last seen leaving his home at 2:30pm that day.

Craig’s family and gardai were “concerned for his wellbeing”.

A missing person search was launched by officers and a body was later recovered in the River Road area of Ashtown on Saturday afternoon.

Gardai stood down their search for Craig and a post-mortem examination will take place today with the results of this determining the future course of the garda investigation.

His death has also been referred to the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) as he had an interaction with gardai shortly before his disappearance.

A garda spokesman said on Saturday evening: “Following the recovery of a body in the River Road area of Ashtown, this afternoon, Saturday 23rd April 2022, the missing person appeal in respect of Craig Gifford has been stood down.”

