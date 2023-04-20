Seagate fined $300 million for selling hard drives to Huawei

- Advertisement -

The US Department of Commerce has fined Seagate $300 million for selling hard drives to Huawei and violating US export control laws. According to the information, Seagate has agreed to pay a $300 million fine to US authorities for shipping hard drives to Huawei worth $1.1 billion. The hard drive maker sold about 7.4 million units to the Chinese tech maker as of 2020. Seagate shipped the drives between August 2020 and September 2021, which is against sales regulations imposed on certain items. Made with USA technology. As early as 2019, the United States included Huawei in the entity list, which prohibits Huawei from purchasing products made by companies based in the United States, unless the exception is approved. Seagate continues to maintain that the export of hard drives and transferred technologies do not fall within the rules of US export law. Also, they are not direct products of American equipment.

“While we believed we were in compliance with all applicable export control laws at the time we made the hard drive sales in question, we have determined that…resolving this matter was the best option,” said Dave Mosley, Seagate CEO .